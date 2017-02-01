Police: 19-year-old man shot, wounded near 41st & Silver Spring

Posted 11:44 am, February 1, 2017
Milwaukee Police Department

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened near 41st and Silver Spring on Wednesday morning, February 1st.

Officials say the victim, a 19-year-old Milwaukee man, was shot shortly before 10:00 a.m. during circumstances that are still unclear at this time.

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.



