Police: 2 dead, 1 arrested after vehicle slammed into bridge pillar at 32nd and Hampton

MILWAUKEE — Two people are dead after a crash at 32nd and Hampton Tuesday night, January 31st.

It happened shortly before 10:30 p.m.

Police said a 2016 Nissan, occupied by three Milwaukee men, was headed westbound on Hampton at a high rate of speed when it collided with a bridge pillar.

One man was ejected from the vehicle, and died at the scene.

A second man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. That man later died.

A third man fled the scene of the crash, armed with a pistol, police said. He was arrested a short time later. He was taken to the hospital as a precaution, and police said he is 18 years old.

Another pistol and what are believed to be narcotics were recovered from the Nissan.<

The investigation is ongoing. Police are working to identify the victims.

