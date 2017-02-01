Protesters throw smoke bombs, flares on UC Berkeley campus; talk by Breitbart editor canceled

Posted 8:37 pm, February 1, 2017, by , Updated at 08:40PM, February 1, 2017

CALIFORNIA — A group of protesters threw smoke bombs and flares towards UC Berkeley’s student union building Wednesday night, February 1st — where polarizing Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos was scheduled to speak.

Some of the protesters pulled away metal barricades as police in riot gear guarded the building.

Hundreds of peaceful demonstrators carrying signs that read “Hate Speech Is Not Free Speech” had been protesting for hours before the event.

A small group dressed in black and some in hooded sweatshirts showed up and began throwing flares and other objects at the building.

Yiannopoulos, a 32-year-old right wing provocateur, is a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump and a self-proclaimed internet troll whose comments have been criticized as racist, misogynist, anti-Muslim and white supremacist.

His visit to Berkeley was sponsored by the campus Republican club.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment