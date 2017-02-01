Senate Judiciary Committee clears Sen. Jeff Sessions for Attorney General

Sen. Jeff Sessions began the defense of his nomination for Donald Trump's attorney general on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 by emphasizing a theme of enforcing law and order and strongly pushed back against allegations of racism in his long career.
Sen. Jeff Sessions began the defense of his nomination for Donald Trump's attorney general on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 by emphasizing a theme of enforcing law and order and strongly pushed back against allegations of racism in his long career.
The Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday morning advanced the nomination of Jeff Sessions for attorney general in a party-line vote. All 11 Republicans on the panel backed Sessions, an Alabama Senator. All nine Democrats opposed him.