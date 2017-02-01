Tyler Beach from Port Washington HS signs to play football with the Badgers

Posted 5:41 pm, February 1, 2017, by

PORT WASHINGTON -- Tyler Beach used national signing day to commit to playing football for the Badgers at UW Madison. Beach played offensive tackle for the Port Washington Pirates. He was first-team all-state by Associated Press and Wisconsin Football Coaches Association. Tyler did not allow a sack in three seasons as starter at offensive tackle. Tyler’s parents, relatives, coaches and football teammates all were present today for his signing.

