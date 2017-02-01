PORT WASHINGTON -- Tyler Beach used national signing day to commit to playing football for the Badgers at UW Madison. Beach played offensive tackle for the Port Washington Pirates. He was first-team all-state by Associated Press and Wisconsin Football Coaches Association. Tyler did not allow a sack in three seasons as starter at offensive tackle. Tyler’s parents, relatives, coaches and football teammates all were present today for his signing.
Tyler Beach from Port Washington HS signs to play football with the Badgers
