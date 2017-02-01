Wauwatosa man comes forward to claim $350,000 SuperCash! ticket
WAUWATOSA — A Wauwatosa resident matched all six numbers in the Monday, January 30 SuperCash! drawing to win the $350,000 top prize.
The ticket was purchased his winning ticket at Piggly Wiggly on 124th Street in Brookfield.
Monday’s winning SuperCash! numbers were: 5, 14, 18, 19, 21 and 23.
Winners at all prize levels have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prizes. Retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive an incentive of 2 percent of the winning ticket amount up to $100,000.
How to Play
- Tickets are two plays for $1 and players can choose six different numbers from 1 to 39
- The top prize is $350,000 and the game is drawn every day
- There is also a Doubler feature with a 1:7 chance that all prizes will double automatically (excludes top prize)
- Tickets must be purchased by 9 p.m. to be included in the daily drawing