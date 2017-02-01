“What`s going to happen?” Parents concerned about plan to consolidate Lincoln Intermediate in West Allis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALLIS -- The West Allis-West Milwaukee School District has announced plans to consolidate an intermediate school. It was met with some opposition Wednesday night, February 1st during a meeting with parents.

Concerned parents looking for answers from school district officials met at Lincoln Intermediate Wednesday -- the school officials announced they plan to consolidate.

"What`s going to happen to the incoming sixth graders?" a parent said.

"We found out about it on the news, so that was a little concerning," a parent said.

Lincoln Intermediate is one of four schools in the West Allis-West Milwaukee School District for sixth through eighth graders.

Tracy Stefanski moved to the neighborhood so his step-children could go to school there.

"Now they`re saying your neighborhood school is going to be changed. To me, a neighborhood school is walking distance," Stefanski said.

School district officials also plan to sell the administration building for $6.75 million. It is currently home to a night school and learning center. Under the plan, those programs would move to Lincoln.

Lincoln students transferred to the three other schools.

"None of this is fair to kids. It`s unfortunate that we have to face this moment, but with declining enrollment, overspending and not enough revenue coming from the state, we have to make hard decisions and this happens to be one of them," Marty Lexmond, West Allis-West Milwaukee superintendent said.

That was no consolation to some parents who said they're concerned about their students.

"To me, that`s the most important part. There`s ways to find the money. There`s ways to find the money in the district," Stefanski said.

Officials said class sizes wouldn't be affected.

The measure must still be approved by the West Allis-West Milwaukee School Board. If approved, students would find out what school they will be attending in March.