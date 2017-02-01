Whitefish Bay HS has 9 student-athletes signing to play at college

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHITEFISH BAY -- A great showing at Whitefish Bay high school on national signing day, Wednesday, February 1. Nine student-athletes put ink to paper and made their final decisions on the choice of their colleges. They were in 7 different sports. Grace D'Souza will go to UW Madison for light weight rowing. Zavier Ware is heading to Northern Illinois to play soccer. Nick Anguil-Andriacci is also playing soccer, he will at UW Milwaukee. Isabella Mandli will play Lacrosse at Butler. Cami Davre will participate in cross country and track at the University of Michigan. Xavier Johnson will play basketball at Clarke University. Taylor Kerwin will play soccer in Louisville. Mike Kirkendoll is set to play football at Mankato State in Minnesota. Chris Caspari will play football at St. Thomas.