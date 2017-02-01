Wisconsin renews rebate deal for heroin antidote

Posted 10:20 am, February 1, 2017, by , Updated at 10:21AM, February 1, 2017
Narcan

Narcan

MADISON — Attorney General Brad Schimel says the state has renewed a deal that provides public entities with rebates on an opioid overdose antidote.

Schimel issued a news release Wednesday saying he has renewed an agreement with Amphastar Pharmaceuticals that calls for the company to continue to provide a $6 rebate for each Amphastar naloxone syringe public entities purchase through Feb. 1, 2018.

Narcan

Narcan

Naloxone is often branded as Narcan. It can be administered as a nasal spray or injection and can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose within minutes.

Gov. Scott Walker signed a bill in 2013 that permits first responders and paramedics to administer naloxone if they’ve received the proper training.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s