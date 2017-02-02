Art, winter, family & fun: Every winter, Lake Geneva hosts Winterfest, a two week festival

LAKE GENEVA -- Kramp spent the morning in Lake Geneva for Winterfest. The annual festival runs through February 12th. Winterfest is home to the US Snow Sculpting Competition -- which is the only national snow sculpting competition in the country. Brian is learning what goes into making the massive works of art out of snow.

About Lake Geneva Winterfest (website)

Every winter, Lake Geneva hosts Winterfest, a two week festival that celebrates art, winter, family, and fun.

Winterfest is home to the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Competition, where fifteen teams of the most talented snow sculptors and artists from around the country gather to compete for a national title. The entire competition is open to the public, so Winterfest attendees can actually watch the artists at work!

The festival doesn’t stop there – Winterfest is also home to a Human Dog Sled Race, The Abominable Snow Race, magic shows, helicopter rides, a chili cook-off, and incredible deals at local hotels and restaurants. There is something for everyone in Lake Geneva!