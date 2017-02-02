Beyoncé reveals MORE photos of her pregnancy, becomes new queen of Instagram

Posted 9:10 am, February 2, 2017, by , Updated at 09:21AM, February 2, 2017

They don’t call her Queen Bey for nothing.

According to Instagram, Beyoncé’s photo revealing her pregnancy is the first Instagram post to garner more than 7.2 million likes in less than 24 hours.

The superstar singer revealed Wednesday that she is expecting twins with a photo of her sporting a baby bump.

Congratulations @Beyonce!!!!!!!🤰🏽👶🏽👶🏽

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beylite) on

#Beyonce #Blue

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beylite) on

It only took her 11 hours to surpass Selena Gomez, whose 2016 photo of herself and a bottle of Coke was the most liked with more than 6.3 million.

Gomez took the title from former boyfriend Justin Bieber.

#Beyonce #Blue

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beylite) on

Beyoncé released more pregnancy photos on her site in an album titled “I have three hearts.”

The new photos quickly hit social media.

#Beyonce 🤰🏽

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beylite) on

There was also plenty of chatter about possible names.

Online betting company Betfair said, “Indie and Isaiah are the early 10/1 favourites as Beyoncé was raised in a religious household and Destiny’s Child, where she began her career, was named from a passage in the Book of Isaiah.”

❤️

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beylite) on

CLICK HERE to view the rest of Beyonce’s pregnancy photo shoot posted to Instagram.

