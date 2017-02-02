BUSTED: Woman suspected of stealing $18K worth of personal care products, including white strips, arrested

CHICAGO — A woman suspected of stealing nearly $18,000 worth of personal care products from stores in the Green Bay area was arrested in Chicago.

20-year-old Lovea Moore faces theft charges in Brown and Outagamie counties.

She faces two counts of retail theft, intentionally taking greater than $500 to $5,000 in Outagamie County. She faces six counts of retail theft, intentionally taking greater than $500 to $5,000 (repeater) in Brown County, filed on January 24th.

Green Bay police say she stole Crest White Strips tooth-whitening strips, Rogaine hair-growth cream and shaving cartridges. Police say she’s suspected in thefts in Green Bay, De Pere, Oshkosh, Kaukauna, Neenah and Appleton.

Officers credit the Buffalo Grove, Illinois, Police Department with helping to identify Moore.

Police in Caledonia released surveillance photos of a suspect who stole Crest White strips from the Walgreens store on Douglas Avenue on January 30th. It’s unclear whether the same suspect was involved in this incident.

Investigators are still looking for more information on the thefts. They’re asking for tips to be called in to Crime Stoppers by phone at (920) 432-7867, by text message with the keyword GBTIP to 274637 or online HERE.