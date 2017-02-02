× DOJ responding to officer-involved critical incident in the Town of Geneva

WALWORTH COUNTY — The Wisconsin Department of Justice is responding to an officer-involved critical incident near Petrie Road and Highway H in the Town of Geneva Thursday evening, February 2nd.

The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office is also at the scene.

Authorities have not released any further details at this time.

FOX6 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story when more information is available.