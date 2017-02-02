Driver suffers medical issue, crashes into ambulance on Milwaukee’s north side

Posted 5:48 am, February 2, 2017, by , Updated at 12:55PM, February 2, 2017

MILWAUKEE --  Milwaukee police tell FOX6 News an ambulance and a car collided on Milwaukee's north side late Wednesday night, February 1st. Two people were hurt.

It happened near 29th and Capitol around 11:30 p.m.

According to police, the car was headed eastbound on Capitol when the driver suffered a medical issue. That's when the car crossed the median and struck the ambulance. It appears the car hit the ambulance head-on.

At this time, it is unclear where the ambulance was headed or if they were transporting any patients.

The person driving the car was taken to the hospital by a good Samaritan on scene. Police say at least one person inside the ambulance was also taken to the hospital.

