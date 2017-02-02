× Enjoy a trip to the Milwaukee Art Museum during ‘Free First Thursdays’ thanks to Meijer

MILWAUKEE — Visitors of the Milwaukee Art Museum will have the opportunity to enjoy another year of monthly free admission days, thanks to Meijer Free First Thursdays.

The popular monthly event offers free admission for visitors to see new winter exhibitions including Helen Levitt: In the Street and James Nares: In the City, with more time to explore, as the Museum is now open until 8 p.m. every Thursday.

Under the Museum’s new 2017 schedule, the Museum is open Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with extended hours on Thursday until 8 p.m. Meijer Free days will now take place on Thursdays.

“We are thankful for Meijer’s continued support and look forward to another year of partnership,” said Marcelle Polednik, Ph.D., Donna and Donald Baumgartner director. “Programs like this ensure the Museum is accessible to everyone in our community. With so much to see and do at the Museum, Meijer Free First Thursdays are a perfect time to visit.”

Meijer’s partnership with the Museum began in 2015. Upcoming Meijer Free First Thursdays include Feb. 2, March 2 and April 6.

“Meijer is thrilled to continue this sponsorship and to provide an opportunity for the community to enjoy free admission to the Milwaukee Art Museum once a month,” said Art Belt, Meijer Milwaukee market director. “We welcomed more than 42,000 Museum visitors through the program last year, and we can’t wait to share the experience with even more Milwaukee families.”