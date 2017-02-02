× Firefighters find woman unconscious in living room of home near 25th and Melvina; her son got out safely

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department found a woman unconscious in the living room of a home near 25th and Melvina.

It happened on Thursday evening, February 2nd.

Fire officials said the woman had no pulse, but paramedics worked on her at the scene. She was breathing and had a pulse when she was taken to the hospital.

Her adult son was in the basement at the time. He was able to get out safely.

Fire officials believe this fire started in the back bedroom.

The investigation is ongoing.