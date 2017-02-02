Grab your white coats and goggles! Experiments that will get your kids excited about science

MILWAUKEE -- It's cold outside, there's really no snow to play in and your kids have cabin fever. What's a parent to do? Professor Maria and Dr. Electrify with Mad Science join Real Milwaukee with some fun experiments kids and parents can do together.
Exploding Milk Colors Experiment
Parents will need --
1 Pie plate
Whole Milk
Liquid Soap
Food Coloring
Dancing Pasta Experiment
Parents will need --
Large Drinking Glass
Cooked Spaghetti
Baking Soda
Vinegar
A teaspoon
Fish For Ice Cubes Experiment
Parents will need --
An Ice Cube
String
Salt
A Pie Plate
Disappearing Penny Trick Experiment
Parents will need --
Drinking Glass
Water
Saucer
Penny