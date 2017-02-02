Grab your white coats and googles! Experiments that will get your kids excited about science

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's cold outside, there's really no snow to play in and your kids have cabin fever. What's a parent to do? Professor Maria and Dr. Electrify with Mad Science join Real Milwaukee with some fun experiments kids and parents can do together.

Exploding Milk Colors Experiment

Parents will need --

1 Pie plate

Whole Milk

Liquid Soap

Food Coloring

Dancing Pasta Experiment

Parents will need --

Large Drinking Glass

Cooked Spaghetti

Baking Soda

Vinegar

A teaspoon

Fish For Ice Cubes Experiment

Parents will need --

An Ice Cube

String

Salt

A Pie Plate

Disappearing Penny Trick Experiment

Parents will need --

Drinking Glass

Water

Saucer

Penny