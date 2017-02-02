Have a hard time getting fit? Some things that will keep you excited to exercise

Posted 10:16 am, February 2, 2017, by

MILWAUKEE -- Ashley Haag of Ellipse Fitness and FASHionably Fit joins Real Milwaukee with some workout gear and accessories that will help keep you motivated to move.

Here are Ashley's workout must-haves.
Fitbit

Myzone Belt

Water Bottle with Storage Compartments

  • Cute Workout top
  • Cute workout pants
  • Cute Workout Jacket
  • Cute Hat
  • Joggers for after the workout or during
  • Sportsbra
  • Tennis shoes
  • Socks
  • Headphones
  • Playlist
  • Workout Journal
  • Foam roller
  • Goal photo or motivation quote
  • Workout gloves

