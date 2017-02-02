Health officials advise against eating snow: “Even though it looks good, it really may not be safe”

EAU CLAIRE — It’s sort of a winter tradition — kids trying to catch falling snowflakes with their tongues, but health officials are telling parents to avoid eating snow.

They say if it’s an emergency, and snow is the only source of water available, eating a small amount is fine.

But health officials say even if it looks pure and white, snow can contain harmful chemicals before it hits the ground.

“You know, snow and rain filter our atmosphere, so as it’s coming on down, it’s actually catching different particles that may be in the air that we can’t even see. The saying is ‘Don’t Trust Your Eyes.’ Even though it looks good, it really may not be safe,” Paulette Magur with the Eau Claire City/County Health Department said.

They recommend carrying clean water with you so you’re not exposing yourself to unknown chemicals.

