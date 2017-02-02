High-priced lawyers will help Republican lawmakers fight redistricting order; Dems argue vote wasn’t transparent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON -- High-priced lawyers will help Republican lawmakers fight a court order requiring them to re-draw Wisconsin's legislative districts for next year's election. Democrats argue the vote Thursday, February 2nd wasn't transparent.

Lawmakers took a secret ballot vote without knowing how much the legal work will cost taxpayers. Democrats say that's a blank check, on top of $2 million it has already cost to defend the 2011 district lines.

A piece of paper on a bulletin board at the Capitol in Madison was the only sign the vote was happening.

"They`re giving themselves a blank check -- this fancy, pricey, well-heeled law firm a blank check. To run up the check on the people`s pocketbooks? That`s ridiculous," Matt Rothschild with the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign said.

Last year, a three-judge panel sided with a group of Democratic voters, ordering the Legislature to redraw Assembly and Senate districts it first drew up in 2011. Attorney General Brad Schimel is appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The lawyers the lawmakers wanted to hire will write "friend of the court" briefs on behalf of the Legislature. Lawmakers voted on two law firms without setting a limit on how much the work would cost taxpayers.

According to news reports, one of the two law firms hired charges between $600 and $1,000 an hour.

When asked whether he thinks this is a good deal for taxpayers, Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steinke said: "I`m not going to get into that, the speaker`s office will."

Democrats protested.

"We think it should be time limited. There should be a dollar limit, and they should have to come back to the Legislature to justify further expenses," Assembly Minority Leader Peter Barca said.

A spokeswoman for the top Republican in the Senate defended the secret vote. She said: "The practice of convening the committee by ballot is very common," adding "this is how the Legislature has previously handled the retention of legal counsel," and saying lawmakers would finalize the costs later.

Schimel said this week he is confident the state will win on appeal.

"We think the law`s on our side," Schimel said.

In a statement, Assembly Republicans said they hired lawmakers to "ensure that every essential argument is heard by the court to make clear that Wisconsin's legislative district maps are constitutional.