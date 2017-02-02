“It’s an honor:” Wisconsin National Guard soldiers send-off for medevac mission overseas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Nearly 100 Wisconsin Army National Guard soldiers will deploy to Kuwait and Afghanistan in support of operations Spartan Shield and Freedom Sentinel later this winter. Thursday, February 2nd, a send-off ceremony was held.

For these families 2017 begins with goodbyes.

"Sad, very sad," said Kathy Crawford, mother of soldier.

35 men and women are part of Company C, 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation -- they are soldiers with the Army National Guard.

"When you're deployed there is no no distinction between those in the guard or reserve or active duty, they expect the best and you're trained to be the best, you will be the best performing your mission out there," said Governor Scott Walker.

Their mission is to provide aerial medevac assets and aircraft maintenance support in Afghanistan in support of Operation Freedom's Sentinel.

"Call themselves 'Badger Dust-off,' but the medevac mission that they have is absolutely crucial to the success of what the United States is trying to accomplish around the world," said Brigadier General Mark E. Anderson.

For some, this is their first deployment.

"Those butterflies you're feeling, that's normal. Anybody who went the first time felt those same butterflies, they'll quickly turn into wisdom, and experience and steel," said Major General Donald P. Dunbar.

For Sgt. Colin Crawford, this is his second deployment.

"You kind of expect what's coming but the older you get the more responsibility you have," said Sgt. Colin Crawford, flight medic.

This time, Crawford will leave behind his 18-month-old daughter, Amelia -- but his parents are very proud as he follows in his father's footsteps as a soldier.

"It's an honor. He's doing the right thing and that's important nowadays," said Michael Crawford, Colin Crawford's father.

Company C was presented a Wisconsin state flag by Governor Scott Walker as a reminder that many of us will be thinking and praying for a safe return back to the Badger State.

From Wisconsin, those men and women will continues their training in Fort Hood and Fort Bliss in Texas -- then later this year be sent overseas to Afghanistan and Kuwait.

Their projected return date is December of 2017.