Judge discharges bankruptcy after 50 Cent pays $22 million

Posted 5:52 pm, February 2, 2017, by
US rapper 50 Cent smiles during the release party of his new SMS Audio headphones in the Heineken Music Hall, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on October 31, 2014. AFP PHOTO / ANP / KOEN VAN WEEL --NETHERLANDS OUT-- (Photo credit should read Koen van Weel/AFP/Getty Images)

US rapper 50 Cent smiles during the release party of his new SMS Audio headphones in the Heineken Music Hall, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on October 31, 2014. AFP PHOTO / ANP / KOEN VAN WEEL --NETHERLANDS OUT-- (Photo credit should read Koen van Weel/AFP/Getty Images)

HARTFORD, Conn. — A federal judge has discharged rapper 50 Cent’s bankruptcy case after he paid more than $22 million.

Bankruptcy Judge Ann Nevins approved the discharge Thursday in Hartford, Connecticut.

The rapper who burst onto the music scene in 2003 with his debut album, “Get Rich or Die Tryin,” filed for Chapter 11 reorganization in 2015, citing debts of $36 million and assets of less than $20 million.

Nevins approved a plan in July calling for 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson III, to pay back about $23 million.

Jackson’s lawyers said Thursday that he paid off the five-year plan early with $8.7 million of his own money and $13.65 million he received in a recent settlement of a legal malpractice lawsuit against other attorneys.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s