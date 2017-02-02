Kohl’s, Bon-Ton among more than 100 companies joining to fight GOP border tax

Posted 5:41 pm, February 2, 2017, by
Kohl's

Kohl’s and Bon-Ton, the parent company of Boston Store are among more than 100 companies coming together to form Americans for Affordable Products.

The group is dedicated to fighting Republicans’ proposed import tax and is planning a national advertising campaign.

They argue the tax would increase the price of consumer staples, like food and gas.

Americans for Affordable Products also says the tax would harm working families by increasing costs of products by up to 20 percent.

CLICK HERE for more on this story via the Milwaukee Business Journal.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s