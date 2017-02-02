× Kohl’s, Bon-Ton among more than 100 companies joining to fight GOP border tax

Kohl’s and Bon-Ton, the parent company of Boston Store are among more than 100 companies coming together to form Americans for Affordable Products.

The group is dedicated to fighting Republicans’ proposed import tax and is planning a national advertising campaign.

They argue the tax would increase the price of consumer staples, like food and gas.

Americans for Affordable Products also says the tax would harm working families by increasing costs of products by up to 20 percent.

