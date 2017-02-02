× Matthew McConaughey: It’s time to embrace Pres. Trump

If you ask Matthew McConaughey, it’s time for the country to get “alright, alright, alright” with President Donald Trump.

The Oscar-winning actor suggested as much in a recent interview with the BBC’s Andrew Marr to promote his new film, “Gold.”

Marr said it seems that a theme of the film is “small time, central redneck America sticking one up to the snotty East Coast elites, as it were.”

He then noted that many actors and artists “dump on Trump” and asked McConaughey whether it’s time to give Pres. Trump a break.

“Well, they don’t have a choice now, he’s our President,” McConaughey said. “It’s very dynamic and as divisive of an inauguration and time that we’ve ever had. At the same time, it’s time for us to embrace and shake hands with this fact and be constructive with him over the next four years.”

No matter how much people may have disagreed with candidate Trump, McConaughey said, it’s now “time to think about how constructive can you be because he’s our President for the next four years at least.”

The star’s remarks were hailed and criticized on social media.

It is unclear whether the interview was taped before or after Pres. Trump’s issued his controversial travel ban.

McConaughey’s wife, model Camila Alves, was born in Brazil and became a US citizen in 2015.

CNN has reached out to reps for the actor for comment.