MillerCoors plans expansion of Leinenkugel’s 10th Street brewery near downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — MillerCoors is planning to expand its Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co. facility on 10th Street.

The plans include demolishing a 110,000 square foot building next to the brewery and building a new packaging and warehouse facility.

Construction plans also include expanding the brewhouse building and adding new brewing tanks.

There are currently 15 employees at that facility, but with the expansion, the company expects to have nearly 60 workers there.

