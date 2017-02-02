Port Washington resident wakes up to find drunk stranger passed out inside home

Posted 8:56 pm, February 2, 2017, by
port-washington

PORT WASHINGTON — A powerful tool in the fight against crime: locking your doors. The warning comes after Port Washington police say a drunk person stumbled into a home, vomited and passed out on the floor. The homeowner later found the stranger and called police.

Officers say the intruder got in through an unlocked service door.

For residents in Port Washington, they say it’s strange to see something like this.

“You don’t expect that in a small town but it happens I guess. A reminder for everyone to lock their doors that someone had entered someone’s home through a service door and the homeowner woke up and found them,” said Maria Florczak, neighbor.

Police say there have also been incidents in the past with burglars finding open doors. Police say this can all be prevented just by locking your doors.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s