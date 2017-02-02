× Port Washington resident wakes up to find drunk stranger passed out inside home

PORT WASHINGTON — A powerful tool in the fight against crime: locking your doors. The warning comes after Port Washington police say a drunk person stumbled into a home, vomited and passed out on the floor. The homeowner later found the stranger and called police.

Officers say the intruder got in through an unlocked service door.

For residents in Port Washington, they say it’s strange to see something like this.

“You don’t expect that in a small town but it happens I guess. A reminder for everyone to lock their doors that someone had entered someone’s home through a service door and the homeowner woke up and found them,” said Maria Florczak, neighbor.

Police say there have also been incidents in the past with burglars finding open doors. Police say this can all be prevented just by locking your doors.