RECALL: Black power adapters sold with NOOK Tablet 7 poses electric shock hazard

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall of black power adapters sold with the NOOK Tablet 7. No injuries have been reported, but Barnes & Noble has received four reports of the power adapter breaking or pulling apart exposing metal prongs — posing a risk for an electric shock hazard.

According to CPSC, about 147,000 have been sold.

Consumers are advised to stop using the recalled power adapters and register online for a free adapter along with a Barnes & Noble $5 gift card. Consumers will receive replacement adapters in the mail. Until a replacement adapter is received, consumers are advised to charge their NOOK Tablet 7 through their computer using a USB cable.

The adapter bears markings: model number TPA-95A050100UU, manufacture date 201610. The NOOK Tablet 7” model number BNTV450 is located on the back of the NOOK.

The product was sold at Barnes & Noble stores and online at http://www.barnesandnoble.com from November 2016 to January 2017 for about $50.

Consumer Contact:

Barnes & Noble toll-free at 877-886-5025 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET on Saturday and Sunday, or online at http://www.barnesandnoble.com and click on “Product Recalls” listed at the bottom of the page.