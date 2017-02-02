Schwarzenegger responds to Pres. Trump’s prayer breakfast comments: ‘Let’s switch jobs’

NEW YORK — The current host of “Celebrity Apprentice” and the former host of the show — also known as former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and current President of the United States Donald Trump — are feuding.

On Thursday morning, President Trump said during remarks at the National Prayer Breakfast that he wanted to “pray for Arnold” due to Schwarzenegger bringing in low ratings on “The Celebrity Apprentice.”

Schwarzenegger suggested in a short clip posted to social media that the two swap roles.

“Hey Donald, I have a great idea. Why don’t we switch jobs?” Schwarzenegger said. “You take over TV since you’re such an expert on ratings and I take over your job and then people can finally sleep comfortably again.”

Mark Burnett, the television producer who with President Trump created “The Apprentice,” was around for the feud as well — he introduced President Trump at the breakfast.

Schwarzenegger was announced as President Trump’s replacement on the show in September 2015, after Mr. Trump decided to run for office.

President Trump praised Schwarzenegger at the time, saying on Twitter, “Congrats to my friend @Schwarzenegger who is doing next season’s Celebrity Apprentice. He’ll be great & will raise lots of $ for charity.”

President Trump’s tone was a bit different Thursday.

“The ratings went right down the tubes,” Trump said at the breakfast. “It has been a disaster.”

President Trump then said to the audience, “I want to just pray for Arnold … for those ratings.”

The comment appeared to be a joke, but it was not the first time that Trump has commented dismissively about the ratings for “Celebrity Apprentice” since Schwarzenegger’s version of the show premiered last month.