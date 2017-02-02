Team Ruff vs. Team Fluff: ASQ in Milwaukee hosts its first Puppy Bowl ahead of Super Bowl

Posted 4:41 pm, February 2, 2017, by , Updated at 04:48PM, February 2, 2017

MILWAUKEE -- Forget about the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons -- the real Super Bowl action happened Thursday, February 2nd in Milwaukee.

ASQ hosted its very first Puppy Bowl.

The American Society for Quality had eight seven-week-old puppies brought in from the Woof Gang Rescue in Racine. Team Ruff faced off against Team Fluff.

The showdown turned out to be more of a cuddle fest!

"We've had a lot of workplaces in Milwaukee start to contact us to do some sort of puppy play groups. They feel like it's boosting their work morale. Helping our their staff get away from the everyday grind," Jodie Hoffmann with Woof Gang Rescue said.

All of the Puppy Bowl puppies will be up for adoption within the next few weeks.

