“We are not afraid:” Milwaukee County Board passes anti-discrimination resolution

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE COUNTY -- The Milwaukee County Board went on record Thursday, February 2nd, against President Donald Trump's recent executive orders on immigration enforcement. Board supervisors voted to approve an anti-discrimination resolution that pledges to remain a place where undocumented immigrants are welcome regardless of the law.

After two hours of a sometimes impassioned debate between Milwaukee County supervisors, a loud round of applause came from the crowd following a 12 to six vote of the anti-discrimination resolution before the Milwaukee County Board.

"We set a strong policy today going forward on record, stating that we're in opposition to the divisive and hateful attacks that have come from President Trump," said Milwaukee County Supervisor, Marina Dimitrijevic, District 4.

Supervisor Marina Dimitrijevic says she wrote the policy in response to President Trump's executive order, which intends to crack down on communities that don't turn over undocumented immigrants to federal agents.

"We don't know what's going to happen there. It could really do a lot of detriment to Milwaukee County services," said Deanna Alexander, County Supervisor, District 18.

The author of the resolution says Thursday's vote sends a message to the rest of the state.

"That we are not afraid, that we will not be bullied. And that really, Milwaukee is the economic engine of the state of Wisconsin, and that engine has been built on the backs of immigrants," said Dimitrijevic.

The resolution also encourages Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke not to use his deputies as homeland security and ICE agents. The sheriff has said his office will cooperate with all law enforcement agencies -- adding that ICE agents have access to county facilities.