"We hope to serve an entirely new community:" American Freight to open second store in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — American Freight Furniture and Mattress is proud to announce the opening of a new 26,000 square foot Wisconsin store.

This second store location in Milwaukee is located at 8173 West Brown Deer Road, and will hold a wide variety of furniture and mattress sets, all at discount prices. The new business will add up to ten jobs in the Milwaukee area.

“We are proud to open a second Milwaukee location 15 miles north of the Milwaukee south store,” said American Freight spokesperson Lauren Fleming. “We hope to serve an entirely new community with affordable and stylish furniture for their home.”

The new Milwaukee American Freight Furniture and Mattress store will open on February 3rd with business hours Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.