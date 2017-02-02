“We’re not punching bags:” Racine County’s sheriff concerned about attacks on corrections officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE -- Three attacks inside Racine County correctional facilities aimed at correctional officers. They all happened within three months of each other. Now the Racine County Sheriff is talking about what is being done to protect his staff.

"The fundamental rule and mission of our jail is to maintain a safe and secure facility," said Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling. "We're not punching bags. They're human beings. They're professionals, maintaining a very difficult task."

Jail surveillance video from October 17th shows Deonte Anderson punching a Racine County corrections officer who suffered minor injuries.

"We have seen this of late -- a number of them who have lashed out at us," Schmaling said.

This week, the Racine County District Attorney's Office announced 13 charges which had been dismissed will be refiled against Luis Granado Jr. after he allegedly attacked county jail staffers on multiple occasions in 2016.

"We're going to follow through with those charges, to make certain they are punished for their actions and that the victims are made whole," Schmaling said.

On Monday, three counts including battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property, were filed against a teenage boy after he allegedly punched a case worker and urinated on a holding room floor inside the Racine County Juvenile Detention Center.

"This is the type of behavior that, that correctional staff are dealing with nearly on a daily basis," Schmaling said.