Wisconsin Senate could vote on marijuana extract bill

Posted 2:58 pm, February 2, 2017, by
marijuana

MADISON — A Wisconsin state Senate committee has unanimously approved a bill that would allow possession of a marijuana extract be used to treat seizures.

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted Thursday, February 2nd to send Republican Sen. Van Wanggaard’s proposal to the full Senate for a vote as soon as Wednesday. Republican Sen. Duey Stroebel, who opposed similar legislation last session, excused himself from the vote.

The proposal would allow parents of children who suffer from seizures to possess cannabidiol oil with a doctor’s certification. Parents who testified at a hearing for the bill earlier this week said they were heartbroken when similar legislation passed the Assembly last session but stalled in the Senate.

The measure must pass the Senate and Assembly and be signed by Gov. Scott Walker before becoming law.

