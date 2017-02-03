× 17 student-athletes at Arrowhead HS make commitments to colleges

HARTFORD — Arrowhead high school had 17 student-athletes making commitments to colleges on Wednesday, February 1. 9 different sports were represented. For boy’s soccer, Zak Wegner and Dante Bova signed their letters of intent. Zak will be playing at Marquette University. Dante is heading to UNC Asheville. In softball, Jenna Nyhouse has decided to play at UW Stout. Nina Orlando will be playing field hockey at Concordia University. Megan Olshanski will run cross country and track at UW Madison. Jack Becker will play football at UW La Crosse. Noah Harvey is heading to Michigan State to play football. Alexander Panos will be going to St. Thomas University and will be playing football. Jacob Powell is heading to Illinois State to play football. Nathan Schultz signed to play football at the University of South Dakota. Jared St. Arnauld will be heading to St. Thomas University to play football. Anna Hayed is heading to Cleveland State to play women’s soccer. Also in women’s soccer, Morgan Koerber will play at UW Milwaukee. Zach Dettman is going to Illinois Wesleyan to play Lacrosse. Jonathan Frost will be playing Lacrosse at Haverford College in Pennsylvania. Blake Cotrell is going to UW Oshkosh to play baseball. Tanner Williams will play baseball at Winona State.