“A Dog’s Purpose” got off to a rough start, but does the movie outweigh the controversy?

Posted 10:23 am, February 3, 2017, by

MILWAUKEE -- With so many "Oscar bait" movies in the theaters right now, it can be hard to find one that's good for the whole family. Our movie man Paul Hall joins Real Milwaukee with his picks for family-friendly flicks.

Follow Paul Hall on Twitter and Facebook.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s