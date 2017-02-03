BROOKFIELD -- 6 student-athletes at Brookfield Central HS signed their letters of intent on Wednesday, February 1. 4 of them for football, 2 in soccer. Jaiden Banda will be playing football next season for Bemidji State in Minnesota. Thomas Gibson is also heading to Minnesota to play football. He will play at Winona State. He will be joined by Sam Ockwood, who also will play football at Winona State. Jordan Hoehmen is going to UW La Crosse to play football. Ben Geibl will play soccer at UW Platteville. Sarah Pasternak signed to play soccer at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota.
Brookfield Central HS has 6 student-athletes signing letters of intent
