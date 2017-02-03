× Country Springs hotel in line for renovation, possible rebranding after selling for $14.5 million

WAUKESHA — The Country Springs Hotel and Water Park in Waukesha is in line for a significant renovation and rebranding after selling this month to a Minneapolis-area hotel company.

The 187-room hotel is near Interstate 94, and boasts a large water park and 40,000 square feet of convention space. An estimated 18-month renovation will affect the hotel rooms, meeting spaces, and building exteriors by its new owner, an affiliate of Burwell Enterprises, said chief operating officer Stephen Zanoni.

“It’s definitely going to become more contemporary,” he said of the hotel’s appearance. “We’re still working on the final thoughts on the style changes.”

