Exclusive one-day-only event: Celebrate Laura Ingalls Wilder’s 150th birthday, but where?

EAGLE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Old World Wisconsin previewing the 150th birthday bash of Laura Ingalls Wilder.

Laura Ingalls Wilder 150th Birthday Bash (website)

Join us for this exclusive one-day-only Fan event. We'll have live fiddle music with a dance teacher to show you the steps - just like those danced while visiting Grandpa's. Enjoy a special performance by actress Jessica Michna, who will bring Laura to life as she shares stories and laughter. Fans of all ages can make their own calling cards, souvenir books and button string to take home. And what's a party without cake and other treats inspired by historic Little House recipes? Plus, don't miss out on an exclusive chance to put on white gloves and see objects from the Old World Wisconsin historical collection that bring the Little House books to life!