“He fled:” Man suspected of impersonating police officer in Waukesha County now on the run

WAUKESHA COUNTY -- A man police suspected of impersonating a police officer in Waukesha County is now on the run. Authorities say he was driving a car model similar to those used by law enforcement. He was parked on a turnaround on I-43 when he was spotted by an off-duty officer.

It turns out the suspect is on probation for an offense he committed in Illinois, and that's exactly where police believe he is heading to.

"I don't think this person is any danger to anybody right now, we know who he is there's warrants out there for him. He knows we are looking for him," said Big Bend Police Chief David Gaglione.

Big Bend Police Chief Donald Gaglione says a white male in his mid-30s on probation, fled from an investigatory traffic stop at high speeds.

Thursday, February 2nd at 4:30 p.m., an off-duty officer spotted the man inside a parked, black Crown Victoria model car. These cars are often used by law enforcement.

"The Waukesha Sheriff's Department received a call of a possible person impersonating a police officer that was on I-43 at one of the turnarounds," said Chief Gaglione.

The car got off in New Berlin. By this time, Waukesha sheriff's deputies and New Berlin police were assisting in the investigation. The chase stopped once it hit high speeds and became too risky for the general public.

Police ran the suspect's plates and were lead to a Milwaukee address.

"We were able to contact a member of his family. The family member also stated that the individual called her and admitted that he fled from police," said Gaglione.

The suspect is believed to be heading to Rockford, Illinois where he has friends. Police there are now looking for him. Chief Gaglione says you have rights; if you are ever suspicious about someone impersonating an officer.

"If for some reason your 'spidey-senses' are telling you something is wrong you can always ask the officer through the window 'can you call for a uniform squad to respond if it`s an unmarked squad and an officer in plain clothes," said Gaglione.

Police have referred fleeing from police charges to the Waukesha County District Attorney. The investigation is ongoing.