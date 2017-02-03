“It makes me sad:” Workers of Racine County business say they were laid off, paychecks recalled

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE COUNTY -- Former employees at a Mount Pleasant business say not only were they laid off last week, the company is now trying to take back their last paycheck.

FOX6 News talked to one couple that together has put in 50 years at Promotions Unlimited. Last Friday, the doors were closed, the lights turned off, and for some workers the trouble was just beginning.

"I said, 'Really, my $13.86 that you paid me for the last 26 years doesn't mean anything to you?!' That's all I made, 26 years and I never got a raise," said Debbie Mazzie.

Mazzie lost her job on January 13th. Her partner, Terry York, along with the rest of the 75 or so employees left at Promotions Unlimited, got the same news last Friday when the retail distributor closed down altogether.

York said she saw it coming.

"Vendors weren't getting paid and, me being the sales person, having to tell the stores where items were being back-ordered, 'Oh, I'm sorry, you're not gonna get those' -- and not having a reason. Just, basically, blowing them off," York said.

The Burlington couple was already angry over getting no compensation for lost vacation time. Then, they heard the company was reversing the direct deposits on employees' last paychecks.

"We were one of the lucky ones. That it was still pending when we got there at 9 o'clock yesterday morning and were able to stop it," York said.

Although there were a couple of cars in the company's lot on Friday, no one answered the door. "Mr. Profit," however, still hangs on the wall in the lobby.

Attempts by FOX6 News to reach owner Lorraine Greenberg were unsuccessful.

"I gave them everything. It was a lot of hard work. It was a lot of traveling time and I was there -- rain, snow, shine, ice, fog. You name it, I was there every day. It makes me sad, very sad," York said.

The office of State Senator Van Wanggaard has indicated this issue is being looked into.

Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development say they have gotten one wage theft complaint so far -- and encourages anyone else who is affected to file as well.

Since the company had more than 50 employees, it might have also broken the law by not informing the state of a mass layoff. That is a separate complaint that has to be filed -- but both can be done online.