Walworth investigators release name of man fatally shot by on-duty officer

TOWN OF GENEVA — The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office released on Friday, February 3rd the name of the person fatally shot by an on-duty officer in the Town of Geneva. That incident happened on Thursday evening.

Officials identified the man shot by police as 26-year-old Kris Kristl of Lake Geneva.

This incident happened around 7:45 p.m. on County Highway H near Petrie Road in the Town of Geneva. Police were present investigating a reckless driving complaint when the shooting took place.

Officials say the Walworth County sheriff’s deputy involved in this case has been with the Sheriff’s Office for two years and has a total of six years of law enforcement experience. The Elkhorn police officer involved has been with Elkhorn Police Department for approximately eight years. Both officers have been placed on Administrative Duty, which is standard practice with these types of incidents.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), is continuing as the lead agency in this investigation.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.

42.640119 -88.520869