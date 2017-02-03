× “Lead-Safe Milwaukee:” New campaign launched to reduce childhood exposure to lead

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, members of the Common Council, the City of Milwaukee Health Department, Milwaukee Water Works and community partners launched a campaign on Friday, February 3rd to reduce childhood lead exposure.

In a news release, Mayor Barrett said the following:

“The City of Milwaukee has aggressively worked to reduce children’s exposure to lead hazards, and can report that we have seen significant reductions. But too many children are still exposed to lead in our community. Through a broad public awareness campaign focused on the proven steps that protect children, we as a community can drive down these rates even further.”

Through its Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program and efforts of community partners, the City of Milwaukee Health Department reports the prevalence of blood lead levels at 10 micrograms/deciliter (ug/dL) has decreased by 90 percent since 1997, while testing has increased by 66 percent during that same time period. At a lower level of exposure, 5 ug/dL, blood lead prevalence among children has declined by nearly 70 percent since 2003.

Despite these dramatic declines, as of 2015, three percent of Milwaukee children tested were reported to have blood lead levels at 10 ug/dL and 11.6 percent of Milwaukee children tested were reported to have blood lead tests at 5 ug/dL.