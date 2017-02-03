Michael Bublé: Son ‘progressing well’ in cancer battle

Posted 5:52 pm, February 3, 2017, by
ROME, ITALY - OCTOBER 14: Michael Buble walks a red carpet for 'Tour Stop 148' during the 11th Rome Film Festival at Auditorium Parco Della Musica on October 14, 2016 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

ROME, ITALY - OCTOBER 14: Michael Buble walks a red carpet for 'Tour Stop 148' during the 11th Rome Film Festival at Auditorium Parco Della Musica on October 14, 2016 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Michael Buble says his 3-year-old son Noah “has been progressing well during his treatment” for cancer.

The Canadian singer and his wife, Argentine TV actress Luisana Lopilato, say in a statement Friday that “doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy.” They say Noah has been brave during the battle and they “continue to be inspired by his courage.”

The family announced Noah’s cancer in November. They didn’t say what type of cancer he has or when he was diagnosed.

The couple also has another son, Elias, who turned 1 last month.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s