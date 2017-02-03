Nicolet HS has 4 football players committing to play at college

GLENDALE -- 4 Nicolet high school football players signed letters of intent with future colleges on Friday, February 3. Three of the players are heading to the state of Minnesota, while one will be staying in Wisconsin. Dakari Williams will be heading to St. Cloud State in Minnesota to play football. Cameron Cooper and TJ Miller will both be playing at Rochester Community Techincal College. Jaron Williams will be heading to UW Stout to play football.
