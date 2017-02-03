Push on for earlier school start date in Wisconsin
MADISON — School administrators hope they’ll soon be able to start the school year before Sept. 1.
A state law enacted in 2000 and pushed by the tourism industry prohibits public schools from starting earlier than September. Republican Rep. Jim Ott is circulating a bill that would remove that restriction.
Schools have pushed for years for the option of starting earlier to align with high school sports practices and free up time for advanced placement exams in the spring. Advocates say support for the measure among administrators has never been so high.
But businesses that rely on tourists don’t want school years shifting back into August, one of their most profitable months. And Republican Sen. Luther Olsen, whose district includes the Wisconsin Dells, says he’ll veto any budget that includes the measure.
2 comments
lovin2017sofar
September start s fine. A lot of families have kids that work pools etc till Labor Day. They need the $, let them work. So silly, when you have the kids who want to work you stifle them.
cf
soooo. lets dum the kids down and take away from their education so people can make a couple more dollars. Yall are a dam joke and then wonder why the U.S and Wisconsin is far behind other top ranking countries and schools. As much as college degrees are being pushed in this country right now these kids need all the school they can get, and lets not forget about inner cities where children need to be in school and not on the streets. My daughter is 15 and she plays 3 different sports which start in July, she might as well be at school anyways.