Simple ways to share love: Some DIY ideas for Valentine’s Day

MILWAUKEE -- Love is in the air! Have you thought about how you'll show your friends and family they're loved? If not, no worries. Local blogger Sarah Vanderkooy joins Real Milwaukee with simple Valentine ideas for all ages.
These little pouches can be filled with any kind of candy and made in a variety of shapes
Supplies
Plastic baggie
Craft Foam
Hot Glue
Scissors
Candy
These easy to make chocolate spoons can be used in any hot beverage and make an inexpensive little gift.
Supplies
Plastic spoons
Melted chocolate
Sprinkles
Blowing You Kisses Kid's Valentine
There is a printable tag in this post that viewers can download and use for their own Valentines
Supplies
Small bubble wands
Hershey Kisses
Cellophane bags
Printable tag
A simple non-candy Valentine for kids
Supplies
Glow sticks
Red cardstock
Printed message on white paper
Scissors, punch or die cut machine
Hole punch
This simple mason jar gift works for Valentine's of all ages. Fill a jar with the ingredients and decorate.
Supplies
Chocolate bars
Marshmallows
Graham Crackers
Mason Jar
Embellishments