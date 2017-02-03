Simple ways to share love: Some DIY ideas for Valentine’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Love is in the air! Have you thought about how you'll show your friends and family they're loved? If not, no worries. Local blogger Sarah Vanderkooy joins Real Milwaukee with simple Valentine ideas for all ages.

Candy Pouch Valentine

These little pouches can be filled with any kind of candy and made in a variety of shapes

Supplies

Plastic baggie

Craft Foam

Hot Glue

Scissors

Candy

Hot Chocolate Spoons

These easy to make chocolate spoons can be used in any hot beverage and make an inexpensive little gift.

Supplies

Plastic spoons

Melted chocolate

Sprinkles

Blowing You Kisses Kid's Valentine

There is a printable tag in this post that viewers can download and use for their own Valentines

Supplies

Small bubble wands

Hershey Kisses

Cellophane bags

Printable tag

Glow Stick Kids Valentine

A simple non-candy Valentine for kids

Supplies

Glow sticks

Red cardstock

Printed message on white paper

Scissors, punch or die cut machine

Hole punch

S'mores Mason Jar Valentine

This simple mason jar gift works for Valentine's of all ages. Fill a jar with the ingredients and decorate.

Supplies

Chocolate bars

Marshmallows

Graham Crackers

Mason Jar

Embellishments