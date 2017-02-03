Vincent Viola withdraws from secretary of Army nomination

Posted 9:56 pm, February 3, 2017, by
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 16: Billionaire businessman Vincent 'Vinnie' Viola arrives at Trump Tower, December 16, 2016 in New York City. President-elect Donald Trump and his transition team are in the process of filling cabinet and other high level positions for the new administration. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 16: Billionaire businessman Vincent 'Vinnie' Viola arrives at Trump Tower, December 16, 2016 in New York City. President-elect Donald Trump and his transition team are in the process of filling cabinet and other high level positions for the new administration. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump’s nominee for secretary of the Army, Vincent Viola, is withdrawing, citing business ties. “Mr. Viola has informed President Trump that he will be unable to accept his nomination to serve as secretary of the Army as the challenges of separating Mr. Viola from the organizations that he has built over the last thirty-five years have proven insurmountable,” a statement from Viola’s team said. “I am deeply honored to have been considered for this post, and appreciate the confidence President Trump showed in me,” Viola said. “I offer my continued support for President Trump and his administration, and look forward to re-doubling my efforts to support the Army and its veterans as a private citizen.”

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s