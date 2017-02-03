Wanted for human trafficking: Kevin Robinson is running from U.S. Marshals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Agents with the U.S. Marshals office say 26-year-old Kevin Robinson was running an illegal prostitution network throughout Wisconsin.

After a joint investigation involving federal, state and Milwaukee agencies Robinson was formally charged.It's believed Robinson befriended vulnerable, young woman across the state and then manipulated and sometimes threatened them to perform sex acts with clients he solicited.

Agents say through interviews with victims it's believed Robinson was becoming increasingly aggressive toward the women in his network. Some victims described fearing retribution if they didn't do what Robinson commanded.

Charges against Robinson were brought in October 2016. Since then, he has been laying low. Robinson may have family or friends in the Houston area but continues to have family and acquaintances in Wisconsin.

Robinson is 5'11" and weighs 180 lbs. He has a muscular build and dresses in new and sometimes "flashy" clothes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to leave an anonymous tip with Marshals by dialing 414-297-3707.