“A real learning experience:” Students compete in the 2017 FIRST Tech Challenge

MILWAUKEE -- 24 robotics teams from all over the state of Wisconsin came together on Saturday, February 4th to test their skills and strategy in the 2017 FIRST Tech Challenge.

Combining the excitement of sports with the precision of science and technology -- competing for the top title in the 2016 FIRST Tech Challenge state competition.

The first program was built to peek young people's interests in science and technology. The UW-Milwaukee is playing host to this year's competition in hopes to do the same.

"UWM is one of America's top research universities and it's really our responsibility to help inspire the next generation," said Dean Brett Peters, UW-Milwaukee.

Saturday's challenge is a culmination of months of work leading to three qualifying events. The game relies on teamwork, strategy and communication.

"The teamwork, the time management, helps translate into career goals," said Vidya Jayanthi, Homestead High School junior.

Teams are made up of all types of students including a graphic artist who designed the Volta Robotics logo.

"I love it. I've always loved working with art. I found my passion in fourth grade and it was a real learning experience doing all of this stuff," said Kaylee Norris, sophomore.

The Mequon-Thiensville School District has sent 68 teams to competitions over the last seven years.

"Not only do you have to look and get kids excited about engineering in high school but you actually have to go into middle school and elementary school. Our robotics programs go all the way down to kindergarten straight through to 12th grade," said Head of the Mequon Robotics League, David Peterson.

Thanks to training, many of the robotics students have gone on to high-level engineering training and jobs in Milwaukee.